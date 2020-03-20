South Florida Grocery Stores Adjust Hours Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

For many people, a well-stocked pantry is a sign of security. There's nothing better than opening the fridge and finding options for a healthy dinner or an indulgent snack.

Amid the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), however, buying groceries has been increasingly difficult. A trip to the supermarket becomes a scavenger hunt where your mission is to find anything you can imagine putting together into a cohesive meal.

Grocers are asking people not to hoard supplies and to be patient: It might not look that way to shoppers, but stores are being restocked daily, sometimes more than once a day.

Over the past several days, many stores have implemented special hours, including reserved times for seniors to shop. Below is a list of Miami's major grocery chains and information about each one's current status.

Find information about delivery via second-party services such as Instacart and Amazon Prime here:

"Delivery Services Implement Extra Precautions Over Coronavirus"

Aldi. As of March 16, Aldi stores across the United States are open daily from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Some stores might have limited hours to accommodate restocking and cleaning. Employees are concentrating on restocking supplies such as water, pantry staples, premade meals, cleaning supplies, and toilet paper, and they may post signs designating quantity limits on in-demand items.

The Fresh Market. The Fresh Market has designated Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. as special shopping hours for seniors and other individuals most at risk. All stores will continue to operate under regular business hours. (Check your local store for details.) All in-store food and beverage sampling has been stopped temporarily. The Fresh Market offers online shopping, delivery, and curbside pickup available at select locations.

Milam's. This small family-run chain is operating under its regular business hours. Check your local store for details.

Presidente. Presidente is operating as usual. Check your local store for details.

Publix. The supermarket chain has adjusted store hours to allow for additional cleaning and restocking time. All Publix locations will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, and pharmacies will operate Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday pharmacy hours remain the same. The chain is working to restock shelves continuously, and some locations have placed purchase limits on high-demand items such as milk and toilet paper.

Sedano's. Sedano's continues with regular hours of operation (check your local store for details) but is limiting online orders. Beginning Thursday, March 19, seniors aged 65 or older and those who are immunocompromised will have the store to themselves from 7 to 8 p.m. daily.

Target. All Target locations close at 9 p.m. until further notice. (Check your local store for details.) In addition, the chain has closed all in-store cafés, Pizza Huts, snack bars, beverage bars, Starbucks seating areas, and condiment stations. On Wednesdays, the first shopping hour (varies by location) is dedicated to seniors and people with underlying health conditions. The retailer is stocking shelves and will impose limits on popular items such as toilet paper and hand sanitizer. The company is also covering up to 14 days of quarantine and illness pay for team members with confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Trader Joe's. Until further notice, all Trader Joe’s stores are open from 9 a.m. till 7 p.m., and stores will be restocked regularly.

Walmart. Beginning Thursday, March 19, and until further notice, Walmart stores and Neighborhood Markets will be open from 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. The early closure will give associates more time to clean and restock products. In addition, from March 24 through April 28, all stores will host an hourlong senior shopping event each Tuesday for shoppers aged 60 or older, which will begin one hour before the stores open to the public. There are also limits on paper products, milk, eggs, cleaning supplies, hand sanitizer, water, diapers, wipes, formula, and baby food.

Winn-Dixie. All Winn-Dixie stores will close at 9 nightly until further notice. (Check your local store for details.) Plus, stores are no longer offering self-service deli bars; instead, customers can purchase prepackaged items. Shoppers who use the company’s delivery service can opt for "Drop and Leave" to avoid personal contact with the delivery person.

Whole Foods Market. All stores in the United States and Canada will close up to two hours early each day for cleaning and restocking. (Check your local store for details.) During that time, the stores will remain open for pickup, and Prime orders will continue to be fulfilled. The markets will open one hour early for customers aged 60 or older. Whole Foods has also closed all hot bars, salad bars, soup bars, and self-serve pizza. Seated restaurant areas are closed and offer takeout only. Indoor and outdoor café seating is closed until further notice. Self-serve offerings such as olive bars and juicers are closed.