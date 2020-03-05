Taste Notes: DAER Grows Hard Rock Footprint with Rooftop Venue

Months after their respective raucous debuts, the buzz throughout DAER’s Nightclub and Dayclub is still going strong.

And now, there’s a whole new entertainment/party/culinary experience to add to the high-energy mix.

The new standalone venue DAER Rooftop Live is now open on the grounds of the Seminole Hard Rock Resort & Casino Hollywood.

Located on the top floor of DAER Nightclub and boasting views of the Guitar Hotel and the property’s lagoon pool, the venue is primed for live music in a slightly more tranquil yet party hardy DAER setting.

“Rooftop Live is a casual concept perfect for guests who are looking for a more laid-back vibe than the nightclub or dayclub, but still want to have an extraordinary night out,” Matthew Minichino, Hard Rock International's Vice President of Nightlife said in a press release.

The 5,000-square-foot DAER Rooftop Live space has outdoor games scattered about and aims to host local South Florida bands and talent. The spot is open from 6 p.m. to Midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.

And, yes, for the purpose of your favorite food column (Taste Notes, duh), there will be plenty of wonderful cocktails and grub options.

Among its cocktail headliners are the Tequila Mami (tequila, cucumber jalapeño syrup and ginger beer) and the Freeze POP! (cherry vodka, grape vodka, melon liqueur, simple syrup, fresh lime juice and a pop-rocks rim). The venue will have a buy-one-get-one free Happy Hour deal on specialty cocktails on Fridays from 6 to 7 p.m.

On the food front, a taco truck will serve up beef barbacoa, chicken tinga, and tofu options, among others.

As DAER continues to rock, here are the other places and folks making noise in South Florida’s culinary scene this week.

Saturday's Grand Tasting of the Boca Bacchanal features more than 25 restaurants and 130-plus types of booze. Photo by Ryan Cohen

Sweat and sustenance. You’re going to have to earn those calories this weekend. W Fort Lauderdale has teamed up with Roar Station and Ride Element for “An Amped Up Workout” on Saturday starting at 7 p.m. The experience kicks off with a 30-minute Ride Element spin class followed by a 30-minute Roar Station HIIT session on the W’s always-scenic Wet Deck. If you can’t make the 7 p.m. sessions, another circuit starts at 8. Afterward, enjoy a silent disco, power shots from Away Spa, bites from property chef Stephen Starr and brewskis from Gulf Stream Brewing.

Not so fat. Beloved Deerfield Beach barbecue joint Fat Boyz, located at 204 S. Powerline Rd., has shuttered. According to a Facebook post on the company’s page last week, “We are sorry to inform you that as of today our Deerfield location is permanently closed. We thought that we could press through and renew the lease but unfortunately negotiations broke down and we have decided that it is in our best interest not to renew the lease and to seek another location for our Deerfield family in the future.” Fat Boyz has additional locations in Coral Springs and on Cypress Creek Road in Fort Lauderdale.

Boca’s best. Pack an appetite: The 18th annual Grand Tasting of the Boca Bacchanal is happening Saturday, March 7 from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Boca Raton Resort & Club. This year’s fest boasts more than 25 restaurants – including Oceans 234, Rex Baron and Pacari Chocolate – serving up bites alongside more than 130 booze offerings spanning wine, champagne and more. Tickets start at $125 with proceeds benefitting the Boca Raton Historical Society & Museum.

Moon madness. Around these parts, some celebrate the full moon with a little beachside yoga. Others celebrate with brightly lit kayak tours. Well, The Atlantic Hotel on Fort Lauderdale Beach is keeping the foodie crowd happy with a Full Moon Dinner Party on Friday evening. From 7:30 to 10 p.m. the spot will have a DJ and fire dancer, in addition to a four-course prix-fixe menu from on-property Wild Thyme Oceanside Eatery including buffalo cauliflower drumettes, a watermelon arugula salad, surf ‘n turf spead and warm chocolate bread pudding to carry it home.

News and notes. Fort Lauderdale waterfront dining staple Shooters has partnered with The Real McCoy Rum to launch its own rum. To mark the Prohibition centennial (remember those sad times when alcohol was illegal, y’all), the restaurant will be selling glasses of its signature 12-year-aged concoction for $16 and bottles for $54. ... Weeks after celebrating its grand opening in West Palm Beach, The Ben Hotel’s signature restaurant, Proper Grit, has launched its Saturday Pup Brunch. Every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. starting March 7, guests are welcome to bring Fido for a woof-worthy affair. Highlights include a Tito’s Vodka ice-sculpture doggy fountain, treats, live music and Tito’s specials for humans. Guests will have an opportunity on their checks to make a donation to Peggy Adams Animal Rescue as well.