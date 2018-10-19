Pier Sixty-Six Hotel's 17th-Floor Restaurant Opens for Brunch In the Sky

Brunch will take on a new meaning this weekend as Pier Sixty-Six Hotel opens its doors to serve mimosas, pancakes, and eggs in the sky.

The hotel's private dining room, Pier Top, which towers 17 floors high and offers 360-degree views of downtown Fort Lauderdale and the Atlantic Ocean, will open to the public Sunday, October 21, for its monthly brunch. Historically, the space has been used for reserved parties and invite-only events.

"Pier Top is one of Fort Lauderdale’s most popular private event venues, but reopening to the public is something that was important to our owners when they bought the hotel in 2016," says Amaury Piedra, Pier Sixty-Six’s general manager. "Brunch in the Sky allows us to still host the existing events on our calendar while giving locals what they have asked for, which is to visit and dine here."

EXPAND Courtesy of Pier Sixty-Six Hotel

Since Brunch in the Sky's launch earlier this year, Piedra says the response has been strong. "It's been extremely popular since returning and we look forward to continuing this new tradition.”

In addition to Pier Top's panoramic views, brunch includes chef-prepared dishes such as wild mushroom and porcini ravioli, lobster and chorizo strata with a fire-roasted tomato hollandaise, herb-crusted ahi tuna, Spanish grilled octopus, and peppercorn-crusted tomahawk steak.

Served buffet style, brunch highlights also include cheese and charcuterie displays; assorted salads and spreads such as hummus and baba ghanoush; pasta, egg, and carving stations; and a stir-fry area with togarashi-marinated tofu and crab fried rice.

For dessert, consider the create-your-own pancake station supplied with banana and rum compote, chocolate chips, pecans, and vanilla whipped cream; or the dessert table complete with Oreo key lime tarts, mini cannolis, coffee tres leches, and dulce de leche tarts with raspberries.

Pier Top Brunch. 2301 SE 17th St., Fort Lauderdale; 866-254-8878; pier66hotelmarina.com. Upcoming dates include October 21, November 18, and December 9. Seating times include 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Cost is $75 for adults and $45 for children. Reservations required.