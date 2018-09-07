You'll Need a Secret Door Code to Get Inside Unit B, Fort Lauderdale's New Speakeasy

A new Fort Lauderdale speakeasy-themed cocktail bar will open today, but you won't be bellying up to the bar at this South Florida establishment without some extra info: your own personal door code.

Sure, you may have to slip through the back of a bathroom to get into Bodega's back bar in Miami Beach. And the door marked "employees only" at Coyo Taco in Wynwood doubles as an entrance to its own hidden bar for those in the know. But nothing is quite as clandestine as Unit B, which opens its doors at 551 North Federal Highway on the second floor space above Flagler Village's Brass Tap.

Of course, you'll need to know where to look first.