A Third TacoCraft Location Will Open in Lauderdale-By-The-Sea

Finally, some good news: The tacos are coming.

TacoCraft, the modern Mexican concept with cozy spots in Lauderdale’s Himmarshee District and South Miami, is opening a third location.

Slated to open in “early 2019,” TacoCraft will occupy the former Athena By The Sea space located at the intersection of Commercial Boulevard and A1A in Lauderdale-By-The-Sea. The spot is more than double the size of its downtown Fort Lauderdale flagship, boasting 4,000 square feet and room for 160 seats.

“I personally have been eyeing Lauderdale-By-The-Sea for years... it’s a great location and North Broward is getting super-hot right now,” says JEY Hospitality Group’s CEO, Marc Falsetto. “No one is doing what we do there. I always thought there needs to be a chef-driven, young-energy concept and now we’re bringing it.”

The Lauderdale-By-The-Sea TacoCraft location is a partnership between JEY Hospitality Group as well as the original founders of Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza, Anthony Bruno and Pat Marzano. According to Falsetto, JEY’s partners purchased the Athena space, found synergy with the JEY team, and the rest is history. Contingent on how things go, they hope to open more TacoCraft locations in Florida in the future.

Additional highlights of TacoCraft’s newest spot include a center bar with more than 150 tequilas and 25 seats, outdoor seating for 60, hand-painted murals, and a walk-up takeout window inspired by old-school bodegas.

“There will be a to-go counter with everything from Mexican popsicles to tacos and burritos,” says Falsetto. “For people who don’t want to sit down and instead want to take their stuff to the beach, this will be perfect.”

And, of course, this TacoCraft location will continue the restaurant's signature Taco Tuesday offers, which include $3 tacos, $4 beers and $6 Exotico margaritas. Get your appetite ready, folks.

TacoCraft. Coming early 2019 to 4400 N. Ocean Drive. TacoCraft.com.