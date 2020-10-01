Icebox Cafe Expands With Broward Restaurant and Upscale Vending Concept

Miami Beach's Icebox Cafe is expanding with a third location and the first in Broward County. The new restaurant is set to officially open on Thursday, October 1, at 219 NE Third St., in Hallandale Beach.

Located in the city's developing arts and entertainment district, the restaurant opts for a relaxing and eclectic design, featuring a signature mural by local artist Captain Casual, art installations, and vintage furnishings sourced from around the world. The decor is paired with an expansive menu for brunch, happy hour, and dinner.

According to Icebox Cafe founder Robert Siegmann, Hallandale Beach was chosen for the concept's third location as a way to help revitalize the city's growing dining and entertainment district. The 14,000-square-foot space is an integrated complex that includes a commissary, restaurant, and greenhouse.

"With this location, Icebox Cafe in Hallandale Beach has become the anchor in the fashion, art, and design district," Siegmann says. "We have always taken anchor positions in an up-and-coming neighborhood, and we can see the true potential of this area."

The café is best known for its diverse offerings and desserts, including Oprah's "favorite" known as the Bomb, a cheesecake brownie inside chocolate cake with chocolate mousse filling. At the Hallandale restaurant, expect to see more casual fare with an all-new menu designed around the restaurant's best-selling dishes.

Stacked with a variety of options, the menu includes everything from specialty burgers to comfort food-inspired appetizers and signature mains. Also available to diners is a full cocktail menu and expansive beer and wine list.

EXPAND Icebox Pantry is the new upscale vending machine concept from Icebox Cafe founder Robert Siegmann offering healthy on-the-go meals. Photo courtesy of Icebox Cafe for Icebox Pantry

The new Broward location will also be home to the brand's own commissary and test kitchen, providing a number of job openings in the local community. At 10,000-square-feet, it features state-of-the-art kitchen equipment that allows the café to develop and test new products, recipes, and dishes.

"While we have always been testing and developing recipes for our menus, now we have a dedicated space for this purpose," Siegmann explains. "This way, customers can expect something new and different every time they dine with us."

Through the end of September, locals can get an early taste of the menu through the Hallandale Eats program, featuring a three-course menu available for delivery for $25. Those who order will also receive a special discount to experience the new location after it opens on October 1.

In addition to the Hallandale Beach restaurant, the brand will continue to expand in 2020 with the introduction of Icebox Pantry. The concept fuses handmade, chef-driven dishes with the latest in automated vending technology. Healthy-portioned salads, bowls, wraps, sandwiches, snacks, and desserts will be made available through an elevated, touchscreen vending machine systems located in office and residential buildings across South Florida.

Icebox Pantry items are currently available for delivery daily between 11 a.m. and 9 p.m. from Miami to as far north as Hollywood. Orders can be placed through SpeedETab.

Icebox Cafe. 219 NE Third St.., Hallandale Beach; 954-744-4251; iceboxcafe.com.