You'll want to order the agnolotti carbonara at Valentino Cucina Italiana, where chef-owner Giovanni Rocchio is drawing on "old-school" Italian cooking methods with the launch of an all-new menu — the restaurant's first reboot in seven years.

The dish, created from scratch, is among Rocchio's favorites; a dish of handmade pasta prepared by the chef himself. It's just one small part of his daily four-hour pasta making routine. Using up to four different flours — most imported from Italy — the chef combines his ingredients to create the perfect consistency — elastic, but firm, with a bit of a bite — before twisting and shaping them each by hand.

From there, a mouthwatering combination of organic egg yolks, pecorino cheese, and black pepper are whisked together in a hot mix blender, cooking to reach a custard-like consistency and becoming the filling to create light pillows of carbonara goodness, plated simply with sauce and a garnish of crispy pancetta.