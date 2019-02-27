Valentino Cucina Italiana Launches All New Menu For First Time Since 2012

You'll want to order the agnolotti carbonara at Valentino Cucina Italiana, where chef-owner Giovanni Rocchio is drawing on "old-school" Italian cooking methods with the launch of an all-new menu — the restaurant's first reboot in seven years.
The dish, created from scratch, is among Rocchio's favorites; a dish of handmade pasta prepared by the chef himself. It's just one small part of his daily four-hour pasta making routine. Using up to four different flours — most imported from Italy — the chef combines his ingredients to create the perfect consistency — elastic, but firm, with a bit of a bite — before twisting and shaping them each by hand.
From there, a mouthwatering combination of organic egg yolks, pecorino cheese, and black pepper are whisked together in a hot mix blender, cooking to reach a custard-like consistency and becoming the filling to create light pillows of carbonara goodness, plated simply with sauce and a garnish of crispy pancetta.
The agnolotti carbonara is one of nine new entrees and four side dishes that make up the restaurant's latest menu roll-out. Signature menu items come as a response to increased demand for quintessential Italian classics, says Rocchio, and feature a number of customer favorites, including this nostalgic dish from his childhood.
"In Rome, I went to an amazing restaurant called La Pergola," says Rocchio. "They serve a carbonara dish that is made a little untraditional, but it's incredible. This dish really inspired me to develop an untraditional carbonara dish of my own. I love this dish because it proves that traditional doesn’t have to be boring."
Fort Lauderdale's Valentino Cucina Italiana opened its doors in 2006 — Rocchio's father, Tony, opened the original Valentino in a nearby South Florida suburb in 1974 — and moved to its current location at 620 South Federal Highway in 2012. Keeping his father’s tradition alive, the chef says his goal is to create innovative Italian cuisine using high-grade ingredients from the best purveyors, many imported from Italy. Today, the establishment has become a pioneer for fine dining in Fort Lauderdale, offering authentic Italian cuisine via Rocchio's modern perspective.
Growing up, the chef learned basic culinary skills, later traveling, training, and working at some of the finest restaurants in New York City and Italy. Reopening Valentino in its current location represented the chef's desire to be a culinary pioneer, pushing boundaries by introducing innovative, high-end Italian cuisine well before South Florida's current culinary scene exploded.
"I wanted to see if South Florida would accept my concept of Italian cuisine," he says.
The new menu officially launched on New Year's Eve, on the heels of the second anniversary of One Door East, Rocchio's second, chef-driven concept led by chef de cuisine Joe Mizzoni. The goal: to offer more approachable, classic Italian fare — dishes you won't find at most Italian restaurants in South Florida. Before the launch, Rocchio says he hadn't changed his menu since Valentino moved to its current location in 2012.
Now you can find perennial dishes such as veal Milanese served with radicchio, endive, and frisee, plus a selection of new pastas — now served in half portions for select dishes — from a tagliatelle topped with bolognese sauce, tomato, and parmesan; spaghetti carbonara made with pancetta, farm fresh eggs, and black pepper, to a bucatini amatriciana made with guanciale, tomato, chili, and pecorino. Chicken scarpariello is served with pork sausage, roasted fingerling potatoes, rosemary, piquillo peppers, and black olives.
"We have always offered certain dishes as specials on select nights, and for years there was such a positive response to these dishes," says Rocchio. "Guests would come back — again and again — asking for the specials. The menu change was partially prompted by this demand, but I also wanted to offer a different variety of dishes that may be more approachable to first-time classic Italian diners."
Valentino Cucina Italiana. 620 S. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale; 954-523-5767; valentinocucinaitaliana.com.
