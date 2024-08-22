 New Steakhouse Opening at Former Canyon Restaurant in Fort Lauderdale | New Times Broward-Palm Beach
New Steakhouse to Open at Former Canyon Restaurant in Fort Lauderdale

A new steakhouse in Fort Lauderdale will open at the former location of Canyon restaurant this fall with seafood and steak.
August 22, 2024
A new steakhouse in Fort Lauderdale called Daniel's will open this fall at the former Canyon restaurant serving Florida-inspired steak and seafood.
Canyon photo
Just hours after New Times announced the abrupt closure of the legendary Fort Lauderdale restaurant Canyon, a new restaurant is set to take its place.

Daniel's, a new steakhouse featuring Florida-inspired cuisine and steak, will open at 620 S. Federal Hwy. in Fort Lauderdale this fall.

Gioia Hospitality Group, founded by Thomas Angelo, co-owner of the wildly popular Coral Gables restaurant Fiola Miami, acquired Canyon restaurant and all of its business operations from Mike Linder of SFL Hospitality Group this month.

"I am thrilled to make this arrangement with my longtime, good friend Mike Linder of SFL Hospitality," says Angelo, CEO of Gioia Hospitality. "We can't wait to introduce Daniel's, a Florida steakhouse, a contemporary steakhouse featuring locally sourced meats, fish, and produce to the community and bring our own style and brand of hospitality to Fort Lauderdale."
A new steakhouse in Fort Lauderdale called Daniel's will open this fall at the former Canyon restaurant with a bar similar to the one at Canyon.
Canyon photo
The hospitality group plans to open Daniel's with South Florida-born chef Daniel Ganem at the helm as culinary director, Daniel Bishop as the wine and beverage director, and Fabiana Hernandez as the chef de cuisine. The restaurant will serve seafood and meat-based entrées using locally sourced meats, fish, and produce.

Although the loss of Canyon is bittersweet, Linder also expressed his excitement about the new potential for this storied space. "This is more than just a sale; it's a passing of the torch to a brand that embodies excellence and creativity in the culinary world," adds Linder. "I have immense respect for Tom and his team's commitment to innovation and delivering incomparable dining experiences."

As for Linder and SFL Hospitality Group, they will be shifting to focus on their current restaurants, YOT Bar & Kitchen, Jet Runway Café, and South Bar & Kitchen.

Daniel's Steakhouse will be the first of several restaurant ventures on deck for Gioia Hospitality Group, including a waterfront restaurant at Vita at Grove Isle in Coconut Grove that is set to open in 2025.

Daniel's Steakhouse. 620 S. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale. Opening this fall.
