Broward's Favorite Burger Food Truck Opens in Oakland Park

Burgers are all the rage in South Florida this year, and the openings are only just getting started. From Apocalypse BBQ's smash burger pop-up in Kendall to the opening of Cowy Burger in Wynwood, Miami is slowly becoming the burger capital of the Southeast.
Now, another burger company has made a huge move, and it's a popular food truck in Broward.
Eat BMC, which went from a popular smash burger pop-up in 2020 to a food truck last year, has finally found a place to call home in Oakland Park.
Helmed by Jason “Jay Rok” Smith, the food truck has been a fixture at Fort Lauderdale bars like LauderAle, Orchestrated Minds Brewing, and Laser Wolf for the past year. Its popularity didn't go unnoticed, attracting regular customers who dubbed the smash burgers "juicy, cheesy, spicy, and the ultimate burger."
"I think when I started this, it was popular and trendy," Rok tells New Times. "I've been in the food industry since about 2011 or 2012, and watching Eat BMC grow from pop-up to food truck, and now a brick and mortar, has been exciting."
When asked what people can expect from the new spot, his answer is simple: a good burger.
Burger connoisseurs know Burger Beast, AKA Sef Gonzalez, the well-known Miami food blogger. He included Eat BMC in his "Best Broward County Burgers You Must Eat," emphasizing that smash burgers are Rok's true calling.
New Times can confirm the restaurant opened to the public on Saturday, August 24. The food truck has entered a hiatus to focus on the restaurant opening, but regulars and first-timers alike can look forward to an update soon.
Eat BMC. 3499 Dixie Hwy., Oakland Park; instagram.com/eat.bmc.