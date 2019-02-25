Kim Bokamper's Bo's Beach Offers Casual Seafood Dining on Fort Lauderdale Beach

If you like ocean views with your cocktail and crab cakes, you're in luck: a new, two-story oceanfront restaurant and bar has opened its doors off Fort Lauderdale Beach.

A newly constructed building located at the southern stretch of Fort Lauderdale Beach — at 600 Seabreeze Blvd. — is now home to Bo's Beach. The casual seafood concept is the brainchild of former Miami Dolphins player Kim Bokamper's PDKN Restaurant Group, the same collective behind Broward hotspots Bokampers Sports Bar & Grill and Las Olas' New Orleans-inspired eatery the Balcony.

