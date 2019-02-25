Kim Bokamper's Bo's Beach Offers Casual Seafood Dining on Fort Lauderdale Beach

If you like ocean views with your cocktail and crab cakes, you're in luck: a new, two-story oceanfront restaurant and bar
A newly constructed building located at the southern stretch of Fort Lauderdale Beach — at 600 Seabreeze Blvd. — is now home to Bo's Beach. The casual seafood concept is the brainchild of former Miami Dolphins player Kim Bokamper's PDKN Restaurant Group, the same collective behind Broward hotspots Bokampers Sports Bar & Grill and Las Olas' New Orleans-inspired eatery the Balcony.
At Bo's Beach, guests can enjoy direct ocean views from both the establishment's first and second floor, a space that has the laid-back ambiance of a sports bar with the beach-easy vibe of a vacation getaway.
"Bo's Beach is a distinctive, new concept for us," Bokamper says. "With a casual beach ambiance... it's our goal to create a memorable dining experience for [Fort Lauderdale Beach]."
Bo's Beach touts its wood-fired oven to deliver PDKN executive chef Jimmy Dean's take on ocean-inspired classic dishes. Serving as the group's corporate chef since 2011, Dean's best offerings include a Calypso shrimp pizza finished with prosciutto, sun-dried tomato, and artichoke hearts ($18) and a whole fresh-catch fish of the day served grilled, seared, or blackened (MP).
The menu features raw bar items like oysters, ceviche, and jumbo shrimp cocktail, as well as a seafood tour with the works. Appetizers channel the sports bar cool with affordable shareable options like onion rings, chicken wings, fried calamari, and barbecue pork sliders ($10 to $17). Burgers, sandwiches, salads, and soups round out the more substantial offerings, including vegetarian and seafood options from a veggie burger and watermelon salad to fish tacos and shrimp and grits ($13 to $26).
If you're looking for a new happy-hour spot, the restaurant offers several weekday specials. On Monday through Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. get $2 off all drinks, while weekday-only specials include Monday's all-day $10 buckets of beer (Budweiser and Bud Light) with the purchase of a pizza; Tuesday all-day half-priced bottles of wine; Wednesday all-day $1 beer (Budweiser and Bud Light) with the purchase of a burger; and Thursday from 9 p.m. to close enjoy “Make Thursdays Your Beach” $3 drink specials on single well liquor and $3 Corona.
Bo’s Beach. 600 Seabreeze Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 954-616-8315; bosbeach.com.
